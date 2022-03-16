ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Coastal Photographers Guild will meet Thursday

Brunswick News
 2 days ago

The Coastal Photographers Guild will host its regular meeting at...

thebrunswicknews.com

Brunswick News

Jekyll Island Rotary hosts Member Talk

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted one of its own members for a Member Talk. Long time Rotarian Al Tate told the club of his life and accomplishments as a naturalist, environmentalist and educator. It is always fascinating to learn about one of our members. Pictured are Tate, left, and club president Bill Hill.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Brunswick News

St. Marys Theatre hosting Adopt an Actor program

The St. Marys Little Theatre is hosting an Adopt an Actor program. For $60, benefactors can support an actor and actress as they star in an upcoming production of An Evening with the Stars, which will be staged at 7 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. March 20 and 27. For tickets and more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
SAINT MARYS, GA
#Fine Art Photography#Black White
Brunswick News

Georgia teacher creates library of books others tried to ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teacher has created his own library for sharing books that others have tried to ban. Richard Clifton, an English teacher at the Savannah Arts Academy, started the “little free library” in his front yard during the pandemic to share books with his neighbors.
SAVANNAH, GA
Brunswick News

Kudos to JIA for sprucing up Musgrove Causeway

With the addition of a charming small garden at the gates and the elimination of some of the nonessential shrubs, Jekyll Island causeway is looking quite spiffy. Thank you for keeping our island beautiful. Pamela O’Connor.
LIFESTYLE
Brunswick News

Jekyll Lions induct new members

The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently inducted new members, Kathy Marks and Pam Graham. Marks, is pictured, left, with president Pam Mueller and Lion Mike Mueller.
ADVOCACY

