Coastal Photographers Guild will meet Thursday

Larry Garmezy, a Bellaire photographer and retired geologist, will showcase his “Stuck” photo show through March 31 at Archway Gallery, and will be present March 5 to meet with guests and talk about the work he’s created. “Stuck” is a collection of photos taken by Garmezy about...
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted one of its own members for a Member Talk. Long time Rotarian Al Tate told the club of his life and accomplishments as a naturalist, environmentalist and educator. It is always fascinating to learn about one of our members. Pictured are Tate, left, and club president Bill Hill.
The St. Marys Little Theatre is hosting an Adopt an Actor program. For $60, benefactors can support an actor and actress as they star in an upcoming production of An Evening with the Stars, which will be staged at 7 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. March 20 and 27. For tickets and more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teacher has created his own library for sharing books that others have tried to ban. Richard Clifton, an English teacher at the Savannah Arts Academy, started the “little free library” in his front yard during the pandemic to share books with his neighbors.
With the addition of a charming small garden at the gates and the elimination of some of the nonessential shrubs, Jekyll Island causeway is looking quite spiffy. Thank you for keeping our island beautiful. Pamela O’Connor.
Comments / 0