Coastal Photographers Guild will meet Thursday

The St. Marys Little Theatre is hosting an Adopt an Actor program. For $60, benefactors can support an actor and actress as they star in an upcoming production of An Evening with the Stars, which will be staged at 7 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. March 20 and 27. For tickets and more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.

SAINT MARYS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO