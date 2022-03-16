Barkley terminal construction update

Without a doubt, this is one of the most interesting collections of classic trucks, cars, and hot rodded racers discovered so far!. Classic trucks are some of the coolest platforms to start building the hotrod, offroader, or show car of any enthusiast's dreams as they sport plenty of performance and style for a reasonable price. That last part can be almost entirely attributed to the incredibly high production numbers of nearly every classic Chevy, Dodge, and Ford pickup truck. These utility vehicles were the heroes of their generation as they allowed everyone from farmers to tradesmen to get their work done. Nowadays, you'll be lucky to find them in good condition, but they can be pretty cheap to restore, and most are still running even after decades of sitting. So, of course, this leads us to the topic of this article, a massive field of seemingly forgotten classic trucks in various states of aging.

CARS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO