ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Perspective: Uniting a divided world

By Barry C. Black
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was aboard a ballistic nuclear submarine miles beneath the Pacific Ocean. I was the deputy chief of chaplains for the United States Navy and had been visiting sailors aboard this marvelous vessel when we were informed that our nation had been attacked. Suddenly, my...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Melvinia Shields was a slave. Five generations later, her direct descendant became nation's first Black First Lady.

Michelle Obama became America's first Black first lady after Barack Obama was elected President in 2008. The former first lady's journey to the White House can be traced back five generations to Melvinia Shields, a 6-year-old girl who was enslaved. She was Obama's great-great-great-grandmother and was "gifted" at the age of 6 by an elderly master to Paterson's daughter and son-in-law – Christianne and Henry Shields. In his will, she was described as “negro girl Melvinia.” She was considered property and valued at $475, reported The New York Times. She was removed from the South Carolina estate where she grew up and moved with the Shields to Georgia. While she worked with the Shields, she would give birth, at the age of 15, to her biracial son, Dolphus T. Shields.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
John Donne
MSNBC

White violence destroyed Reconstruction. Black faith persisted.

On June 17, 2015, a white extremist shot and killed nine Black people in the Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston, South Carolina as they gathered for a bible study group. This wasn’t the first time Mother Emanuel had been attacked. Church historian Elizabeth Alston tells Trymaine Lee, that in the 1820s, white people burned down Mother Emanuel in retaliation over a failed slave rebellion. For years, the congregation was forced to meet in secret. But through all the violence and backlash, the Black congregants relied on their faith, and during Reconstruction, they rebuilt.
CHARLESTON, SC
TravelNoire

The Black Religious Association In Cuba That Is Becoming Popular Among Young Afro-Cuban Males

In West Africa, secret societies played a very important role within many nations across the region. From mystic and religious to subversive, those secret societies show various aspects and activities, such as organization, officials, initiation and religious teaching. This tradition was brought to the Americas nearly 200 years ago more precisely to Cuba, where there is a secret society that is reemerging and being embraced by young Afro-Cuban males. Named Abakuá or Ñáñigas, this secret society, which is the only of its kind in the Americas, is considered mutual aid brotherhoods. It has been surviving in the port cities of Havana, Matanzas and Cárdenas in Cuba. Currently, young Afro-Cuban males are finding in this Black Religious association in Cuba a way to relief to deal with economic difficulties and the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
WORLD
Deseret News

An authentic answer to a criticism of religion

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. The president of Latter-day Saint Charities countered a common criticism of religion today during a presentation she made last week about the need for governments and faiths to work together to provide humanitarian aid.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God The Father#The United States Navy#Unity
Deseret News

How to fix a broken world, according to this rabbi

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Even before Russia’s attack on Ukraine, I was struggling to be optimistic about the state of the world. It felt like no matter where I looked for news updates — Twitter, my inbox, Deseret’s homepage — I was met with bad news.
RELIGION
The Brunswick News

Purim honors Jewish survival

It all began at a Persian feast. The King Ahasuerus (or Xeres I in Greek) was holding one of his popular banquets, providing all the food — and especially all the drinks — that the men of his kingdom could imbibe. Likewise, his queen, Queen Vashti, was entertaining the ladies of the land in a separate part of the palace.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Deseret News

What the pandemic has done to churches

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Two years after COVID-19 reached the United States, many churches are taking tentative steps toward restoring their pre-pandemic routines. One of my friends told me her church...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia National News

It's Just Common Sense: The Bible is very simple, written so anyone can understand it

I can remember my granddaddy sitting in his recliner with a well-worn Bible he would take from his little round table and read for hours at a time. While my cousin David and I would explore the farm and spend time hiking the hill behind the farm, he would spend time reading. I spent nearly every weekend out there and I remember him telling me “sonny, the Bible is very simple. It’s written so anyone can understand it. It’s just common sense.”
RELIGION
Deseret News

Church History Library merges pioneer and missionary records into new biographical database

The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database. The new Church History Biographical Database was announced in a video Thursday during RootsTech by Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority Seventy who is serving as church historian and recorder for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mercury

Faith: Each day have some quiet time

In the Bible, there’s a narrative of two sisters named Mary and Martha. One day, Jesus stopped by their home to visit. He sat down to teach. But instead of visiting with Jesus, Martha was actively working around the house; while Mary sat at Jesus’s feet listening intently to him talk and soaking in every word.
RELIGION
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy