ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wines often earn moniker based on taste or shape of grape cluster

By DAVID FALCHEK STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe language of aviation is English, the language of clothing is...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rogersville Review

Outside: American Indians considered wild onions an important food

Each Spring many lawns, gardens and pasture fields grow a crop of wild onions, a plant considered by most to be a weed. However, to the American Indian the plant was considered an important food, using it both as a seasoning and a staple. In our area there are at...
AGRICULTURE
InsideHook

We Tested 12 Non-Alcoholic Stouts, Porters and Other Dark Beers

One night last week I had twelve beers, and then I drove home. It’s not as wildly irresponsible as it sounds. For one thing, I was sharing the beers with a few friends. More to the point, though, the beers were non-alcoholic. We’d gathered to try a line-up of non-alcoholic stouts, porters and other dark beers to see how they compare to the real thing.
DRINKS
KENS 5

Texas winery owner turns wine-tasting hobby into thriving business

SAN ANTONIO — Many people would find the art of making wine a daunting process. With a rich history stretching back thousands of years, the process involves picking out fruit, fermentation, bottling the finished liquid and everything in between. For Judith Raven, wine was a hobby before it was...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapes#Language#Winemaking#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian#French
Thrillist

Coffee Mate’s New Flavor Turns Your Coffee Into a Dessert

Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception. From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

Fanta Dragonfruit Zero Sugar Is Here For A Limited Time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Fanta, known for their fun-flavored and brightly-colored drinks, is launching a brand-new flavor in...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Finger Lakes Times

THE WINE RANGER: Finger Lakes Wine Grapes 101 — Gewürztraminer

Sprachen Sie Gewürztraminer? Among the world’s many hard-to-pronounce wines, Gewürztraminer is relatively easy to say. Try ordering a bottle of Dobricic or Grenaš Crni (both Croatian wines) at a restaurant and your tongue will be tied in a knot. Like many German words, Gewürztraminer is a...
DRINKS
Mens Journal

Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Sparkling Mixers Enhance Cocktails—With or Without Booze

It can be hard to live a high-profile, Hollywood life and abstain from alcohol. Harder still if your spouse has part ownership in a gin brand. But that’s exactly the position Blake Lively, superstar actress and wife of Ryan Reynolds, the face of Aviation Gin, is in. Although she likes the taste of alcohol, Lively’s sober. “I hate the effects of it, she says.” But sitting on the sidelines isn’t her thing. “I wanted something where I could still participate” with friends who were drinking. Rather than deal with mediocrity, Lively launched her own brand of mixers called Betty Buzz.
DRINKS
Thrillist

This Irish Whiskey Has a Unique Japanese Twist

As we roll into spring and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s time for an Irish whiskey. If the usual fare isn’t getting you excited, even after years of atypical St. Paddy's celebrations, Glendalough is putting something distinctive on shelves. The distillery has released Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara...
DRINKS
Dayton Daily News

HAPPENING NOW: Local wine shop debuts tasting room

The Ohio Wine Company is ready to unveil a major upgrade to its cozy shop. Situated at 1006 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering, The Ohio Wine Company specializes in beer and wine made here in Ohio. Starting today, March 4, customers can now sip and savor the shop’s wines in the brand new tasting room and enjoy local brews on tap at the brand new bar.
KETTERING, OH
TBR News Media

The Wine Connoisseur: How to taste wine like a pro

‘The first taste of a wine is like the first kiss; you look forward to the second.’. — André Tchelistcheff, 1901-1994, Legendary Winemaker. Tasting is the art of consciously assessing a wine’s quality or identity and the activities or mechanisms involved in receiving the sensory impressions a wine can stimulate.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Travel + Leisure Launched a Wine Club with Tours and Tastings at the Wineries Included

A good wine can transport you to a different place. The aroma of the vineyard, the taste of terroir, — each relaxing sip becomes a journey. So even if you never leave the house, it's fitting that Travel + Leisure is finally launching their own wine club. And if you're interested in actual travel, membership includes opportunities to visit the wineries, too.
DRINKS
Mashed

Here's How Twix Got Its Name

Crunchy cookie plus gooey caramel plus a rich chocolate coating equals a Twix bar. A whopping 161 million of these candy bars are sold each year, according to Eat This, Not That. That's a lot of sugar, but hey, we aren't complaining. Not much about Twix has changed since its...
FOOD & DRINKS
HipHopDX.com

E-40 Expands Popular Earl Stevens Selections Wine Brand With New Flavors

E-40 has been teaching fans about the hustle for over 30 years, and the Bay Area legend isn’t slowing down. Nearly nine years after bringing his Earl Stevens Selections wine brand to the masses, 40 Water is expanding with two brand new flavors, blueberry and orange. Over time, 40’s...
NAPA, CA
ABC 33/40 News

Peachy Peach ice cream released by Blue Bell

Blue Bell releases a new flavor previously only available in ice cream parlors. Peachy Peach is described in a release as "creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches. “Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor. We introduced this flavor in 2012,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Scranton Times

Great Lakes Brewery's Ohio City Oatmeal Stout smooth and aromatic

My special lady friend and I finally got to have a night to ourselves, and we made our way to a local establishment to grab a bite to eat while our kids enjoyed time with friends away from us. We decided to get some appetizers while we checked out the list of brews on tap.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy