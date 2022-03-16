New trash contract to be considered

The Brunswick City Commission will consider approval at tonight’s meeting of a new contract with Republic Services for collection of garbage, yard waste, bulk pickups and recycling.

Republic Services has been providing waste collection services for the city since 2017 and was one of two bidders for the contract.

If approved, the new annual garbage fee will increase by $40 starting with the 2023 tax billing cycle. An additional cart cost will be lowered to $7.50 a month or $90 a year.

Recycling carts will be removed if contamination is detected more than twice. And every resident will be given 12 bulk waste pickups a year, but they must call 912-267-3703 to schedule the service.

Pickup days remain unchanged and requirements for weekly yard waste pickup are the same.

The proposed annual fee is $306 for residential service (garbage, recycling, yard, bulk); $402 a year for commercial service; $153 a year for commercial recycling add on; annual fee for additional carts for garbage $90 residential and $126 commercial; no charge for backdoor service.

Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill will also present an annual review and update of activities from the past year.

The Coastal African-American Historic Preservation Commission will present its strategic plan outline including objectives, goals, programs, projects and action items.

Mayor Cosby Johnson will make one appointment to the Glynn County Board of Health and one appointment to the Urban Redevelopment Agency. The commission will also make one appointment to the tree board.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It can be viewed online at facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga gov.zoom.us/s/92561591973.