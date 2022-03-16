ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

New trash contract to be considered

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago

The Brunswick City Commission will consider approval at tonight’s meeting of a new contract with Republic Services for collection of garbage, yard waste, bulk pickups and recycling.

Republic Services has been providing waste collection services for the city since 2017 and was one of two bidders for the contract.

If approved, the new annual garbage fee will increase by $40 starting with the 2023 tax billing cycle. An additional cart cost will be lowered to $7.50 a month or $90 a year.

Recycling carts will be removed if contamination is detected more than twice. And every resident will be given 12 bulk waste pickups a year, but they must call 912-267-3703 to schedule the service.

Pickup days remain unchanged and requirements for weekly yard waste pickup are the same.

The proposed annual fee is $306 for residential service (garbage, recycling, yard, bulk); $402 a year for commercial service; $153 a year for commercial recycling add on; annual fee for additional carts for garbage $90 residential and $126 commercial; no charge for backdoor service.

Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill will also present an annual review and update of activities from the past year.

The Coastal African-American Historic Preservation Commission will present its strategic plan outline including objectives, goals, programs, projects and action items.

Mayor Cosby Johnson will make one appointment to the Glynn County Board of Health and one appointment to the Urban Redevelopment Agency. The commission will also make one appointment to the tree board.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It can be viewed online at facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga gov.zoom.us/s/92561591973.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Brunswick, GA
Government
Brunswick, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin....
WORLD
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Republic Services
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
BUSINESS
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
155
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy