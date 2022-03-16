ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Scotch Eggs

By Natalie Feltz
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Patrick’s Day is upon us. I am lucky to have not one, but three St. Patrick’s Day babies in my life. Happy Birthday to Mandy Hummel, Jason Bolyard, and my nephew, Brody!. In honor of the holiday this week, I chose to make scotch eggs. The...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Recipes: Three great weeknight meals featuring pork tenderloin

For a can’t-miss weeknight meal, we like to turn to succulent pork tenderloin. We often rely on one key flavor-building technique: pan-roasting. Searing a spice-crusted tenderloin on the stove top not only browns the meat, it also toasts the seasonings, heightening their flavors. Because tenderloin is easy to overcook, we finish it in the gentler, even heat of the oven. For savory-sweetness that pairs well with the lean, mild-tasting pork, fig jam mixed with briny olives and capers makes a stellar tapenade. For another option, add plump sun-dried tomatoes while deglazing the pan to make a sauce with green olives and Dijon mustard. Or, mimic the smokiness of open-fire cooking with an oregano oil spiked with smoky Spanish paprika.
RECIPES
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Today: Angie's Irish Soda Bread

* 2-4 TBSP granulated sugar (depending on personally desired sweetness preference) 2 TBSP unsalted butter, softened plus 1 TBSP. melted butter, optional. With an oven rack positioned in the middle of your oven, preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk the flours, sugar,...
IDAHO STATE
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Lemon Herb Chicken Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!. Liz Taliaferro from Panera joined News On 6 at noon to show us how to make a Lemon Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich. The recipe can be found below:. 10 minutes. Ingredients. 2 tbsp. Panera Mediterranean Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing. 2...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Roasted Potatoes

For those nights I want an easy side dish that promises to be irresistibly crispy, I turn to my air fryer. I’ve learned from experience that it’s the best way to make the crispiest restaurant-style fries and tater tots (without deep frying), it turns out crisp-tender green beans that will knock your socks off, and it’s even better (and faster!) than the oven when it comes to making a killer batch of roasted broccoli.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eggs#Vegetable Oil#Raw Eggs#Breakfast Sausage#Food Drink#Scotch Eggs#Irish
KING-5

Try this potato salad recipe from a Southern cooking icon

Every good Southern cook has a biscuit and potato salad recipe in their arsenal. Luckily, Carrie Morey has tons of recipes to share. She is the founder of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit and the author of the cookbook "Hot Little Suppers." Carrie joined New Day NW to share her...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Cast-Iron Potato Kugel

This kugel's a keeper. Often served at Passover, kugel is a savory or sweet baked casserole that's made with potatoes (like this one) or with noodles. It's also great for brunch. Our Cast-Iron Potato Kugel is decidedly savory with extra-crispy edges thanks to a Southern cookware staple: the cast-iron skillet....
RECIPES
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Brisket Egg Rolls

-This SATURDAY March 5th: St. “PRACTICE” Day: A kick off to St. Patrick’s Day. Irish Dancers starting at noon, bands all Day and a special St. Patrick’s day menu that will run the month of March. -FRIDAY FISH FRY for Lent. -MARCH MADNESS will run food...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Guinness Beef Stew

There are a lot of ways to cook up a hearty, comforting pot of beef stew, but if you ask me, absolutely nothing compares to Guinness beef stew. It also happens to be my favorite dinner to cook for St. Patrick’s Day. In this version, thick chunks of chuck roast are seared and then simmered low and slow in a Guinness-spiked sauce on the stovetop. The result is a richly flavored stew that treats you to melt-in-your-mouth beef, just-tender carrots and potatoes, and a sauce with just the right balance of sweet, bitter, and savory aromas. It’s a good idea to serve it with a crusty loaf of bread, so you can mop up every last drop.
RECIPES
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan is the quintessential “red sauce” Italian-American dish. In our version, the chicken is baked, not fried, and we’ve added some of that cancer-protective powerhouse kale to the sauce. It can be nice to keep our Quick Tomato Sauce handy in the freezer to make it super easy to put together homey, satisfying dishes like Chicken Parm’. If you’re making it from scratch it will only add a few more minutes to your prep. Pounding the chicken breasts will tenderize them to perfection, but if you’re feeling tired, try using the thinly sliced chicken breasts that are available in most poultry aisles.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chunky Potato Leek Soup Recipe

Are you familiar with the leek? They look like big fat green onions, but they taste more like very mild white onions. Leeks can be eaten on their own as a veggie side dish, and they're also good in a stir fry. Where leeks really shine, however, is in soups such as the Scottish dish cock-a-leekie and the classic French vichyssoise that was Julia Child's favorite.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Lemon Gelato – Simple Italian Recipe

This lemon gelato is so refreshing, sweet, creamy, and very delicious! It has a nice, zesty, unique lemon flavor that will take your breath away! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it plus freezing time. Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 1 cup milk. 5 egg yolks,...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s Recipe for Irish Soda Bread Is the Only Thing You Need to Be Making for St. Patty’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, we’re all digging out corned beef and cabbage recipes and running to Dunkin’ for its new seasonal Shamrock Macchiato (although a boozy DIY shake is also happening, we won’t lie). So it’s perfectly timed for Martha Stewart to post her contribution to the festivities: her deliciously unforgettable Irish soda bread.
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Easiest Ever Corned Beef

3 lb corned beef rinsed & seasoning packet discarded. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Layer a large piece of tin foil in a baking sheet then place the corned beef fat side up on top of the foil. Brush a thick coating of Dijon mustard over the entire piece...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
Flathead Beacon

Savory Herb and Sour Cream Scones

As the weather seesaws between mud season and fresh layers of snow, I start peeking through the gaps for the first herb and bulb shoots. Spotting the first chive stalks, rhubarb eyes and Egyptian walking onion greens poking through the ice and dirt feels like the first day of spring really is approaching.
RECIPES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker corned beef: recipe

It's almost St. Patrick's Day! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her secret way to make delicious tender corned beef. 1 boneless corned beef brisket (3 to 4 pounds) with seasoning packet. 4 ribs celery, cut into large chunks. 2 medium onions, cut into quarters. 1 cup water.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

SWEET IRISH SODA BREAD

Sweet Irish Soda Bread is a fun twist on classic St. Patrick’s day recipe! This easy Irish soda bread is more sweet and moist than traditional fare and is lovely served warm with butter. Make this sweet Irish soda bread without raisins and be treated to a wonderful slightly...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy