Fare Report: Green Goodness Salad

I started grating hard-boiled eggs a while back, when I couldn’t find my egg slicer, and I’ve been doing it ever since. You can grate eggs coarsely or finely, then pile directly on toast, or salads, or really anything you can think of. For this recipe, grating yields an egg salad unlike any other. Instead of chunky, the texture is airy and light, thanks to delicate wisps of white and yolk. Feel free to swap in your favorite method for hard-boiling eggs—just make sure the yolk is fully set, not runny. Beyond the classic mayo and mustard, this salad has tons of flavor: toasted and crushed spices, freshly chopped herbs, a whole jalapeño, and both lemon juice and zest for brightness. Spread it on toast, turn it into sandwiches, or, my favorite, serve it with crunchy potato chips. If you're serving it open-faced on toast, you can boil an extra egg and grate that on top of the egg salad as a pretty garnish. —Carolina Gelen.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO