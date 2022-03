With St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) right around the corner, Krispy Kreme is set to release four themed donuts in celebration of the annual holiday. The Lenny Leprechaun Donut is coated with a delicious glaze and features a leprechaun hand-decorated with green and black icing, as well as buttercream. The Luck O’ the Rainbow Donut is for the sprinkle lovers out there — the treat is dipped in green icing and topped off with green sprinkles, buttercream and a sugar piece rainbow. As for the St. Patrick’s Shamrock Donut, the Original Kreme-filled pastry comes with white icing and a shamrock sprinkle blend. The Green Iced with Sprinkles Donut rounds off the selection, which features the Original Glazed doused in green icing with a St. Patrick’s sprinkle blend on top.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO