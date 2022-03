Virtual clinical trials have emerged as a resilient addition to the portfolio of services offered by medical and healthcare research organizations. Although substantially different from traditional clinical trials, virtual clinical trials (VCT) are playing an important role in fortifying the domain of medical research, vaccine development, and drug analysis. The primary focus of the healthcare and medical industries is on improving medical outcomes, whether they correspond to disease management, vaccine development, or drug dosage. The relevance of clinical trials in each of the aforementioned domains is a noteworthy dynamic of the healthcare industry. Therefore, it is safe to predict that the global virtual clinical trials market would grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow. The nascence of virtual clinical trials has not deterred research entities and institutes from resorting to their usage, creating a boatload of expansion nodes for the market.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO