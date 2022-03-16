Home is where we teach

In this reported op-ed, Sahar Arshad explores hows living alone can be healing for young South Asian women. For South Asian women, life can come with a different set of rules. Of course, we are not a monolith, and not everyone lives with the same expectations. Still, it’s often considered traditional for women to stay in their childhood homes until they are married. It’s also considered normal to some for boys and girls to have different expectations when growing up. Girls are often expected to follow their parents’ rules, not stay out late, and often carry the respect of their family name on their backs. These rules can lead to some South Asian women lacking autonomy — which is seemingly only promised to us after marriage.
