Australia Unveils $360 Million In Critical Minerals Funding To Offset China Dominance

By Kirsty Needham
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia announced almost A$500 million ($360 million) in funding to boost output of critical minerals, aiming to diversify supply for its allies and counter China's dominance of the global market. Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the funding for a slew of projects in Western Australia on Wednesday and said...

