A prayer service for peace in Ukraine will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 240 Center St., Hanover section of Nanticoke. The Bishop Hafey Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and Council 302 K. of C. will join with the parishioners of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, the Rev. Walter Pasicznyk, in the celebration of the Holy Liturgy of Personified Gifts. Public is welcome.

EDWARDSVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO