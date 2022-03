A longstanding explanation for the emergence of civilization and states is that the development of farming supplied enough food to allow many people to engage in activities apart from subsistence. But a recent study finds that it wasn’t simply cultivating the land that mattered; it was dependence on grains (like wheat, rice, and corn) and not tubers (like potatoes), since grains could be easily stored and thus easily confiscated by elites or bandits, fueling the creation of a protective state. Various historical data sets confirm that dependence on grain cultivation, but not tuber cultivation, was associated with the presence of hierarchical societies and states. Conversely, the predominance of tubers in the tropics may be one reason for the region’s relative underdevelopment.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO