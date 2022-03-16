Seattle City Light takes next step toward dam relicensing

The Gorge Powerhouse is the southernmost of the three powerhouses operated by Seattle City Light on the Skagit River. The three dams in the system provide about 20% of the power consumed in the greater Seattle area. Seattle City Light photo

Seattle City Light, which operates three hydroelectric dams on the upper Skagit River, last week released initial results from 33 studies it has agreed to do as part of its relicensing process.

The utility has a license to operate the dams until April 30, 2025, and hopes to have that license extended.

What is called an Initial Study Report was filed March 8 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which will determine whether to reissue a new license for the utility.

The report includes thousands of pages of results from studies Seattle City Light says will help inform actions that it will take to “manage and protect the cultural, environmental, and recreational resources of the Skagit River watershed under the next license,” according to an email from Julie Moore, the utility’s director of communications.

The studies include such topics as water quality, recreation use, beaver habitat and fish passage.

Moore’s email points out that the Initial Study Report only describes progress made with the studies and is by no means a final report.

“The data reported in the ISR will support future decision-making, but the ISR does not make conclusions or recommendations about how the project should be managed or what requirements should be in the next license,” she said.

Seattle City Light will now hold online public meetings via Webex on March 21-23 with license partners — including tribes and federal, state and local resource agencies — and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff to discuss the initial study results.

Within 15 days of those meetings, Seattle City Light will file a summary of the meetings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Stakeholders will then have 30 days to file any disagreements with the summaries, and to recommend changes to the studies or requests for new studies.

The final study report will be submitted in March 2023. Seattle City Light expects to submit a draft license application in April 2023.