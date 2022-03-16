ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle City Light takes next step toward dam relicensing

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30s2LO_0egQj2JT00
The Gorge Powerhouse is the southernmost of the three powerhouses operated by Seattle City Light on the Skagit River. The three dams in the system provide about 20% of the power consumed in the greater Seattle area. Seattle City Light photo

Seattle City Light, which operates three hydroelectric dams on the upper Skagit River, last week released initial results from 33 studies it has agreed to do as part of its relicensing process.

The utility has a license to operate the dams until April 30, 2025, and hopes to have that license extended.

What is called an Initial Study Report was filed March 8 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which will determine whether to reissue a new license for the utility.

The report includes thousands of pages of results from studies Seattle City Light says will help inform actions that it will take to “manage and protect the cultural, environmental, and recreational resources of the Skagit River watershed under the next license,” according to an email from Julie Moore, the utility’s director of communications.

The studies include such topics as water quality, recreation use, beaver habitat and fish passage.

Moore’s email points out that the Initial Study Report only describes progress made with the studies and is by no means a final report.

“The data reported in the ISR will support future decision-making, but the ISR does not make conclusions or recommendations about how the project should be managed or what requirements should be in the next license,” she said.

Seattle City Light will now hold online public meetings via Webex on March 21-23 with license partners — including tribes and federal, state and local resource agencies — and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff to discuss the initial study results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yKW5_0egQj2JT00

Within 15 days of those meetings, Seattle City Light will file a summary of the meetings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Stakeholders will then have 30 days to file any disagreements with the summaries, and to recommend changes to the studies or requests for new studies.

The final study report will be submitted in March 2023. Seattle City Light expects to submit a draft license application in April 2023.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war

Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger told Russians in a video posted on social media Thursday they’re being lied to about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers’ lives for his own ambitions. Schwarzenegger is hugely popular in Russia, and apparently also with Putin....
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Skagit County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Skagit County, WA
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Light#Hydroelectric Dams#Fish#Uban Construction#An Initial Study Report#The Initial Study Report#Isr#Webex
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
111
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy