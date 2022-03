WILLIAMSTON — The season didn't end the way the Portland girls basketball senior class wanted it to, with the goal of winning back-to-back Division 2 state championships. Although top-ranked Detroit Edison put an end to the fourth-ranked Raiders' season Tuesday with a 53-35 victory in the state quarterfinals at Williamston High School, that takes none of the accomplishments away from Portland's talented senior group of Ashley Bower, Ava Guilford, Breckyn Werner, Shalyn Dziewiatkowski, Alivia Densmore, Paige Pung and Katelyn Stanton. It's a collection of players who have been through anything and everything together since at least sixth grade.

PORTLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO