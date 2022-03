The St. Louis Blues have a difficult situation to wrestle with before the deadline. Their best goaltender is inarguably Ville Husso, who made 43 saves on 45 shots to keep the Blues in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night and steal the team a point. But he is also an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the season, and he will likely want a major extension before next season. The Blues signed Jordan Binnington to a six-year, $36 million contract last season, and despite surprising reports that general manager Doug Armstrong is shopping him to teams, he is likely in the fold long term.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO