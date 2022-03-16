ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Bill Aims To Bring Missing, Indigenous Coloradans Home

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill in Colorado aims to bring more missing, Indigenous loved ones home to their families. Across the country, Native Americans account for a significant number of murders and missing cases.

Some lawmakers in Colorado hope to raise awareness and become the latest state to dedicate an office to their return.

Raven Payment is an Indigenous woman in Colorado. She knows missing, Indigenous people.
She’s part of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Task Force, advocating for those who’ve gone unseen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le4Am_0egQiklR00

(credit: CBS)

“It’s frustrating and it’s also hurtful because you want people to care,” said Payment. “You see the stark comparison and where media and agencies are falling short.”

Senate Bill 22-150, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, establishes an office for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives in the Department of Public Safety. The bill is on its way to the Colorado Senate, months after the nationwide search for Gabby Petito.

Petito’s case highlighted disparities in investigations for missing people of color.

“In Gabby’s case, they had the park service, cross coordination between state lines,” said Payment. “When I hear there are challenges with Indigenous cases, does that mean we’re supposed to give up and throw our hands in the air and do nothing? Or are we supposed to all come together to resolve those challenges and bring justice and resolution for these people who have fallen victim to heinous crimes?”

Representative Leslie Herod is one of the bill’s sponsors.

“It’s about being culturally competent. It’s about really understanding what goes on in households and communities, on reservations and off reservations. What do Indigenous cultures look like? How is that reflected in the investigation?” said Herod. “What are the unique issues that come into play and how can we address them adequately?”

Under the bill, the office would be required to collaborate with the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs and publish an overview of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8lzv_0egQiklR00

(credit: CBS)

The bill also requires the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to work with the office, along with federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies.

“We want to make sure that there is coordination. What the office will do is it will look to investigate these cases. It will provide staff to ensure that the cases are investigated, cold cases and current cases,” said Herod. “And then finally, the training on the interagency coordination. Who should I be consulting with when it comes to investigating and finding our missing relatives?”

Payment says the bill is a long-awaited step in the right direction.

“It’s never too soon to try to bring some much needed, I hesitate to use the word justice, but to bring justice to our relatives,” said Payment.

The bill passed in the House with a 9-2 vote. It’s now on its way to the Senate, where Herod expects it will pass.

CBS Denver

Colorado Bill Would Limit HOAs Powers Over Residents

DENVER (CBS4) – As dozens of families in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood face homelessness following foreclosures associated with their HOA, two lawmakers at the State Capitol have teamed up to try and limit the powers of homeowner’s associations. HB22-1137 would drastically reduce HOA’s influence on foreclosures by ridding of their ability to seek evictions over relatively minor infractions. Alongside Republican Mary Bradfield, Democrat Naquetta Ricks sponsored the bill which is currently in committee. “We are fighting to make sure people are able to build generational wealth,” Ricks told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. (credit: CBS) Current Colorado Law permits HOA’s to issue fines and fees...
DENVER, CO
