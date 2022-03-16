ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reports: Yankees sign Anthony Rizzo to 2-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyUsR_0egQiawB00

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is sticking with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million deal Tuesday night, according to multiple media reports.

The deal reportedly includes an opt-out clause for Rizzo after one season if he does well in 2022 and wants to return to the free agent market. The contact isn’t finalized pending a physical.

Rizzo, 32, was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline last year. He finished the season with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .248 batting average in 141 games.

In 49 games with the Yankees, Rizzo hit .249 with eight homers and 21 RBIs.

The three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner played for the Cubs when they won the World Series in 2016, posting 32 homers, 109 RBIs and batting .292 in 155 games during the regular season.

In the World Series, he had one homer, five RBIs and a .360 batting average in seven games.

The previous season, also as a Cub, Rizzo led the National League in games (160) and plate appearances (701). He hit 30-plus homers in four consecutive years for Chicago, and he also had a string of four straight 100-RBI years.

For his 11-year career, which began with the San Diego Padres in 2011, Rizzo has 251 homers, 814 RBIs, a .268 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage and a .481 slugging percentage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Kyle Schwarber Agrees to Deal With Phillies

Former Cub Schwarber agrees to deal with Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies have agreed to a deal with former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported Wednesday. Philadelphia has been linked to Schwarber throughout the offseason, with Salisbury reporting the Phillies were in...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Reports Suggest Cubs Reunion With Rizzo, Schwarber May Be Possible

Reports suggest Cubs reunion with Rizzo, Schwarber may be possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are still working to bolster their roster ahead of the 2021 season, but there is at least a possibility that they could reunite with two key members of the 2016 World Series champions.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: Cubs Could Get Back in Touch With Anthony Rizzo

Report: Cubs could get back in touch with Rizzo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Anthony Rizzo remains a free agent almost a week after MLB's lockout ended, and there's a new report connecting him to the Cubs. Univision's Mike Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday the Cubs could get in contact with...
MLB
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Makes Free Agency Decision

It was a crazy off-season in baseball with the 99-day lockout, but Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially heading back to the New York Yankees. Rizzo signed a two deal worth $32 million with an opt-out after year one. A 2007 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox that same year. In 2010, Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal for All-Star first basemen Adrian Gonzalez.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies have agreement to sign slugger Kyle Schwarber

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Phillies have reached a multi-year agreement to sign free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, according to a baseball source. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known. The deal is pending a physical exam. Schwarber, 29, is expected to play left field for the Phillies. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Anthony Rizzo
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox lose Kyle Schwarber to Phillies in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox will not be bringing Kyle Schwarber back to Fenway Park for the 2022 MLB season. The veteran slugger has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, per NBC Sports Philly's Jim Salisbury. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the following comment on Schwarber:
MLB
NBC Sports

Exploring 4 different Phillies lineup options with Kyle Schwarber

So what does the addition of Kyle Schwarber do for the Phillies' lineup?. Let's look at several different variations, assuming health and that the regular group of position players is mostly set. Schwarber carries obvious middle-of-the-order power appeal with 81 home runs the last three seasons, two fewer than Bryce...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The New York Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#The National League#The San Diego Padres#Field Level Media
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
MLB

Rockies to land Bryant for 7 years, $182M (source)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Rockies reached a seven-year, $182 million agreement with Kris Bryant, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday, the four-time All-Star who lifted the Cubs to the 2016 World Series title while earning National League Most Valuable Player honors. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman first reported the deal, which...
KRIS BRYANT
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy