Minneapolis, MN

As Minneapolis Educators Strike Enters 2nd Week, Compromise With District Remains Elusive

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools says it does not have the money to give striking educators what they want.

The district reiterated its position Tuesday night as the week-long strike continues.

“We have been thinking creatively about ways we can compromise, but we have reached our financial limitations,” said MPS board treasurer Kimberly Caprini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbD5s_0egQiXEs00

(credit: CBS)

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is fighting for limits on class sizes, higher wages and more mental-health support. The district says it’s committed to reaching an agreement.

MPS’s food service workers , represented by SEIU Local 284, filed notice of their intent to strike Tuesday. A 10-day “cooling-off” period will go into effect. March 28 is the earliest date those workers could start walking picket lines.

