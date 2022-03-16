ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Individuals, not schools, choose honor

Martinsville Bulletin
 2 days ago

The choice to act honorably always rests with individuals. That was the case throughout the 180 years the University of Virginia applied its single-sanction, student-run Honor System that expelled any student caught lying, cheating or stealing. It will be the case as the school moves to a two-semester dismissal for honor...

WRAL News

Editorial: Address challenging subjects and materials in schools rationally, not emotionally

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Let’s deal with this significant reality. Those most vocal about whether certain topics, books and images are appropriate for public school libraries or in classrooms are less concerned with resolving the issue in a thoughtful manner. What they really want is the opportunity to complain – loudly and visibly – to ignite and inflame a wedge issue for cynical political gain.
EDUCATION
The Oregonian

Editorial: State’s mask-optional guidance for schools gets it right

The Oregon education and health departments got it right. In publishing new COVID-19 guidelines for schools last week, the agencies dropped quarantine requirements that unnecessarily keep students out of school and instead stated our new reality: “Our communities,” the 26-page document noted, “will be living with the virus for the indefinite future.”
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Give Schenectady school officers program a chance

Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, and from the subsequent nationwide protests over police treatment of citizens, particularly Black and brown suspects, we’ve become acutely aware of the importance of improving the relationship between police and citizens of color. Many approaches to...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Tulsa World

Editorial: Annual awards recognize greatness happening in Oklahoma public schools

Editor's note: The name of the Bixby Teacher of the Year was inadvertently left out of the original editorial. This version has been corrected to reflect all the state finalists. Recent announcements of the state’s top public school high school seniors and teachers of the year show how excellence in...
Free Lance-Star

Editorial: Spotsy board should return to school

FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad the board’s public behavior has become. The decision in January by the newly elected majority—Chair Kirk Twigg, Vice Chair April Gillespie, Rabih Abuismail, and Lisa...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Phys.org

Teachers are leaving the classroom, but the pandemic is not yet to blame

The pandemic disrupted the daily operations of schools across the country, but is not responsible for teachers leaving the classroom—so far, at least—according to a Texas A&M University expert on teacher success and retention. Nationwide, about 6 percent of teachers and 6 percent of principals left at the...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students -- a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next. How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program? In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
EDUCATION
ClickOnDetroit.com

Board for Oxford Community Schools chooses new superintendent

OXFORD, Mich. – The board of education for Oxford Community Schools has unanimously voted to appoint a new superintendent three months after a deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School that has kept the district in the public eye. During a special meeting on Friday, March 4, that the...
EDUCATION
WOKV

No more extra credit? Schools rethink approaches to grades

To curb an alarming rise in failing students at the height of the pandemic, school districts around the U.S. showed leniency in accepting late work and assigning grades. As the coronavirus crisis subsides, some are sticking with it or adopting similar approaches — not because of the pandemic, but often because of what it revealed about how students are penalized for hardships like a lack of support at home, work obligations or poor internet access.
EDUCATION
thefern.org

School food programs rely on USDA pandemic waivers

Nine out of every 10 schools are providing meals for free to all students under USDA waivers that are an unexpected issue in congressional budget negotiations this week. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is a strong opponent of extending the waivers, issued to help schools cope with the pandemic, into the 2022-23 school year. School… » Read More.
EDUCATION
Detroit News

Editorial: Schools should never shut down dissent

It’s unfortunate that school officials in Rochester Community Schools took matters as far as they did to silence parents concerned over COVID-19 learning protocols. It also serves as a warning about the danger in shutting down dissent. Parents have every right to voice their concerns, and public schools which...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tulsa World

Editorial: Private school vouchers won't improve public education

The latest private school voucher bill offers more of the same; nothing that would improve Oklahoma education and only harms public schools. Senate Bill 1647 from Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would take public dollars from the education funding formula and send to private schools for families of four earning up to $154,000. It would be overseen by the state treasurer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Roanoke Daily Herald

Halifax County Schools honors employees, student

Halifax Community College celebrates individuals of African descent who, at a minimum, demonstrate commitment and unique contributions within the Roanoke Valley community. Award recipients were selected from a slate of nominations a diverse HCC staff committee vetted, according to a press release. Kimberly Mack, Special Assistant to the President for Governmental Community & College Affairs, presented Tyrana Banks Battle with the 2022 Local African American Hero Award. She is the assistant superintendent of Halifax County Schools. Battle earned her undergraduate Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned her Masters of School Administration from East Carolina University, an Educational Specialist Advanced degree from East Carolina University, and a Doctor of Education degree from North Carolina State University.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Do school bullying policies serve our children best?

Twana Taylor teaches children to stand up for themselves against bullies. The U.S. government teaches children to run from them. As a parent, where do you stand?. Taylor is co-owner and manager of Kingsport-based Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy, and she drew applause from a large crowd at the Feb. 22 meeting of the Kingsport Board of Educa-tion when she said her school teaches children not to be bullied. She said that few students stand up to bullies because they are punished along with them.
KINGSPORT, TN
Black Enterprise

U.S. Department of Education Supports HBCU Response to Bomb Threats

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that have recently experienced a bomb threat resulting in a disruption to the campus learning environment, are eligible to apply for grant funds under the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program.
COLLEGES
Martinsville Bulletin

Simes: It beats the alternative

Today I accept the challenge put forth by Patrick Rusmisel in the March 15 edition of the Bulletin (“Voters got what they wanted”). Yes, I did get exactly what I wanted. I got an end to the childish and boorish behavior of the previous administration. And yes, I got a refreshing end to the crude and infantile tweets.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Martinsville Bulletin

Peitz: What is the library hiding?

The Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL) adopted a Five-Year Plan for the library system in their Governing Board meeting of June 19, 2019. The BRRL system serves Martinsville City, Henry County and Patrick County citizens. The system is operated with tax dollars from these citizens. I attended the BRRL Governing...
HENRY COUNTY, VA

