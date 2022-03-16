Editorial: Individuals, not schools, choose honor

Twana Taylor teaches children to stand up for themselves against bullies. The U.S. government teaches children to run from them. As a parent, where do you stand?. Taylor is co-owner and manager of Kingsport-based Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy, and she drew applause from a large crowd at the Feb. 22 meeting of the Kingsport Board of Educa-tion when she said her school teaches children not to be bullied. She said that few students stand up to bullies because they are punished along with them.

