World

Asian shares rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely...

www.timesdaily.com

Reuters

How the Fed's rate hikes could affect U.S. consumers

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled that it plans to lift them further in the coming months to battle high inflation, a shift that will likely be felt by most households. Higher interest rates can raise...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Aussie Jumps On China Stimulus Hopes; Dollar Near Five-year Peak To Yen Before Fed

The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years. The Aussie added...
WORLD
Reuters

Inflation surge, war cloud Fed's interest rate trajectory

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - New economic projections from the Federal Reserve this week will show how far and how fast policymakers see interest rates rising this year, in a first test of the impact of the Ukraine war and surging inflation on the coming shift in U.S. monetary policy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold slides on Russia-Ukraine talks, U.S. rate hike bets

(Reuters) - Gold extended its slide on Tuesday as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine reduced demand for safe-haven assets, while bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates for the first time in three years added to pressure on bullion. Spot gold was down 1.3% at $1,926...
MARKETS
FOX2Now

Fed chair: Interest rates going up

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
International Business Times

Dow, S&P 500 Turn Negative After Fed Rate Hike

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index erased gains and declined after the Federal Reserve announced an increase in borrowing costs. The Dow fell 74.07 to 33,482.22 at 2:37 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.29 to 4,259.59. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. money markets bet on higher, earlier terminal fed funds rate

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A key money market indicator is now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking at a higher level than previously forecast, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will prioritise stamping out inflation over fretting about risks to economic growth. As war in Ukraine sparks renewed commodity...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Fed's Powell backs quarter point March rate hike; open to bigger moves later

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, balancing high U.S. inflation against the complex new risks of a European land war, said Wednesday the central bank would begin “carefully” raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.
BUSINESS

