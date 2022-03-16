Asian shares rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled that it plans to lift them further in the coming months to battle high inflation, a shift that will likely be felt by most households. Higher interest rates can raise...
The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years. The Aussie added...
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - New economic projections from the Federal Reserve this week will show how far and how fast policymakers see interest rates rising this year, in a first test of the impact of the Ukraine war and surging inflation on the coming shift in U.S. monetary policy.
(Reuters) - Gold extended its slide on Tuesday as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine reduced demand for safe-haven assets, while bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates for the first time in three years added to pressure on bullion. Spot gold was down 1.3% at $1,926...
NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected rate hike, while the euro rose as investors kept an eye on Russia-Ukraine talks.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
RUSSIA could split off from the global internet as the Kremlin cracks down on the web, officials fear. As real war rages in Ukraine, Russia has is pushing ahead with an intense information war online. A key battleground in the Kremlin's online crackdown is the Russian internet. Several businesses have...
A Russian lawmaker made an outlandish demand over the weekend that the United States return Alaska and a historic settlement in California, in addition to paying reparations to Russia over crippling American-led sanctions that have put Moscow's economy in a tailspin. Oleg Matveychev, a member of the state Duma, outlined...
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
U.S. equity futures powered higher Monday, while Treasury bond yields leapt ahead of this week's Federal Reserve rate decision and oil prices retreated on progress in talks between Russian and Ukraine. Both sides of the conflict in eastern Europe, which began as a so-called 'special operation' by Russian forces, are...
The US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average had winded up the week in an upbeat tenure with the greenback hitting a fresh five-year peak against the safe-haven Japanese Yen, while commodity-associated currencies plunged despite growing uncertainty on Ukraine issue. If truth...
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index erased gains and declined after the Federal Reserve announced an increase in borrowing costs. The Dow fell 74.07 to 33,482.22 at 2:37 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.29 to 4,259.59. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher...
LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A key money market indicator is now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking at a higher level than previously forecast, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will prioritise stamping out inflation over fretting about risks to economic growth. As war in Ukraine sparks renewed commodity...
Gold futures finished Wednesday at their lowest price in more than two weeks, then saw volatile moves in electronic trading after the Federal Reserve announced the first interest-rate hike since 2018 to combat inflation. April gold. GCJ22,. -0.67%. GC00,. -0.67%. moved higher immediate after the Fed announcement, then turned lower...
BEIJING — Asian stock prices surged for a second day Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries. The Nikkei 225. NIK,. +3.46%. in Tokyo surged nearly 3% while the Hang Seng. HSI,
LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S five and 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in almost three years on Tuesday, ahead of a widely-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Five-year Treasury yields rose to as high as 2.149% , their highest since May 2019, while 10-year yields...
New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, balancing high U.S. inflation against the complex new risks of a European land war, said Wednesday the central bank would begin “carefully” raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.
