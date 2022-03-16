Prep Sports Recap for March 15, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pitching was showcased in baseball wins for Normal Community, Bloomington and U-High on Tuesday.
Eureka, Brimfield and IVC opened the high school baseball season with wins.
Central Catholic and IVC were among the softball winners Tuesday. Normal West captured the Big 12 Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships.
