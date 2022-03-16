ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Prep Sports Recap for March 15, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 2 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pitching was showcased in baseball wins for Normal Community, Bloomington and U-High on Tuesday.

Eureka, Brimfield and IVC opened the high school baseball season with wins.

Central Catholic and IVC were among the softball winners Tuesday. Normal West captured the Big 12 Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Enjoy the highlights.

WMBD/WYZZ

IWU Titans Fall One Win Shy of Final Four

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jack Davidson scored 29 points to lead Wabash past host Illinois Wesleyan, 81-75, and earn a trip to the Division III NCAA Final Four. Wabash, which scored the first ten points of the game, rallied with a 47-point second half. After its slow start, IWU grabbed a 39-34 lead at halftime. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Metamora fans have strong showing at Class 3A semifinal game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, Metamora Redbirds fans showed up in a big way to support their boys basketball team as they reached their first State Finals. The team competed against Chicago Simeon in the Class 3A state semifinal at State Farm Center in Champaign. The crowd was a majority of Redbirds fans that cheered […]
METAMORA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

SHG Breaks Metamora’s Heart in Double OT State Title Game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Keshon Singleton hit a three-pointer as time expired in the second overtime, lifting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to a 53-50 win over Metamora in the class 3A state championship game at State Farm Center on Saturday. Singleton bobbled the ball after it was deflected off the dribble by Metamora’s Drew Tucker but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
