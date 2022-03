The city of San Ramon has released its second round of draft maps for public view and input, ahead of an upcoming public hearing in which final maps will be reviewed. The public hearing on March 22 will be the fourth in a series, which along with other outreach efforts, have been aimed at soliciting community feedback and input on the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that comes following census years. The process will mean new boundaries for City Council elections. The city is scheduled to adopt a final map by April 17.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO