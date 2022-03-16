UPDATE: One person injured in La Crosse fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire on La Crosse’s north side.

Firefighters responded at 8:54 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on the 800 block of Caledonia Street between St. Cloud and St. James Streets.

According to witnesses, flames were shooting very high in the air before crews arrived on scene. Crews were able to quickly control the fire and extinguish it a short time later. The two people in the residence when the fire broke out were able to get outside safely.

Tri-State Ambulance says the person transported had non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The La Crosse Fire Department was assisted by La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross.

