STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is opening a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues, including but not limited to: vaccinations and appointments, testing, symptoms, how to lower the risk of exposure for yourself and your loved ones, local and statewide conditions and what to do if you think you may have COVID-19. As VDH shifts away from individual case investigations, CSHD says it is important for the Central Shenandoah community to have an accessible tool to ask questions if they are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO