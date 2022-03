Although no timetable has been publicly determined, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting closer to choosing which team he would like to be traded to. Once teams started showing serious interest in trading for the 26-year-old quarterback last weekend, Watson made it known that he would like to meet with each team before waiving his no-trade clause. He and the Texans have collaboratively worked on this since Saturday. The Texans can't choose the team he is traded to, but they will not grant permission to any team to speak with Watson unless the interested team submits a trade offer that is agreed upon beforehand, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO