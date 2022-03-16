ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event on Tuesday evening at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” she said.

Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon and mingled with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure.

Before Emhoff’s diagnosis was public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

State
Washington State
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

What Russian Sanctions Mean for Joe Biden’s Presidency

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe Biden is a product of the Cold War era. With Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine, that fact is starting to seem less like a relic and more a reward after five decades in Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

