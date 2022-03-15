ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Calipari pulled up to watch Isaiah Jackson, Pacers play Grizzlies

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari was among those in attendance on Tuesday to watch the Indiana Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Wildcats will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Indianapolis against St. Peter’s, the 15th-seeded MAAC champions. The Wildcats earned the second seed after posting a 26-7 record and advancing to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

With the Pacers in town, Calipari stopped in to watch former Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson. Unfortunately, Calipari wasn’t treated to a competitive game. The Pacers lost, 135-102. Jackson had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots in 21 minutes before fouling out.

Jackson played last season under Calipari, earning SEC All-Defensive Team honors after averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 25 games. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was the 22nd pick in the NBA draft by the Pacers.

The Wildcats opened as 17.5-point favorites on Thursday.

