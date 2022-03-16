Radford leads Texas A&M past Alcorn State 74-62 in NIT

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Alcorn State’s non-conference schedule read like a who’s who of NCAA Tournament heavy hitters. It wasn’t a huge surprise, then, that even if things didn’t work out in the end the Braves didn’t blink when facing one of the country’s hottest teams in the first round of the NIT.
El Jefe is Spanish for leader/chief/boss. Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior right-handed pitcher Jeff Wilson earned the nickname earlier in his career as one of the most respected members of the team. The former bullpen arm moved into the Sunday starter role this season, and in last Sunday's win over Houston,...
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions (8-9) took down No. 1 Ole Miss (13-3) 5-1 on Tuesday, March 15. The Lions collected nine hits including two home runs, Southeastern was able to limit Mississippi to three hits. Ole Miss briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the...
The NCAA Tournament first round will feature Texas Southern University and the top-seeded LSU on Thursday night.
Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
