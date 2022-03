The Minnesota Wild took down the Boston Bruins in a must-win game on Wednesday night. They had a rough few games in the last week but they found their way against a strong Bruins team that included Nick Foligno, brother of Marcus Foligno. They jumped out to a two-goal lead and looked to be in control until the end of the first period. Things turned in the Bruins’ favor after they scored at the end of the period and again at the beginning of the second to tie the game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO