ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A mild & sunny week before a chance for weekend showers

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will remain above average through Friday...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Lingering showers Wednesday, dry for St. Patrick's Day

We are transitioning from a widespread soaking rain to spotty showers this morning. Although the rain is becoming more scattered, roads are wet, so plan on extra time heading to work and school today. Lingering showers will last through the afternoon hours. There could be just enough breaks in the clouds for a little fuel to build up in the atmosphere later today. The chance is there for one or two thunderstorms as a result, but no severe weather is expected. Rain comes to an end by sunset tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Storms Friday followed by a milder weekend

FRIDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A COLD FRONT COULD BRING STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO PARTS OF THE MID-STATE. TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY ARE ALSO FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS. Overnight, clouds will start to move in with lows dropping into the mid 50s. A...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Southeast faces storm risk as cold front sweeps through region

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for parts of the ArkLaTex region as a cold front moves through. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible along with heavy rain that will spread across the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast and Florida over the next few days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
27 First News

Turning cold as storm moves through: How much snow to expect

Storm Team 27 is tracking a winter storm that is moving through the Valley. Watch the video above for an in-depth view of this storm. A winter storm is impacting the Valley. See the latest Weather Alerts here. Snow showers will continue into early Saturday morning. Lake effect snow showers...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Mild and humid night, Showers and thunderstorms possible tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! We had another warm day today with temperatures topping out around the upper-70’s. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the mid-60’s, but with that moist air still in place, some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours. Make sure to be careful on the roadways heading to work tomorrow morning. Rain chances will be low to start the day tomorrow, but they will increase into the evening hours. Clouds will continue to build into the area throughout the day, but temperatures should still reach around 80 degrees for our highs. A marginal risk, or a level 1 out of 5 risk for some severe storms are possible in some of our northwest counties. The main threat will be some gusty winds and possibly a brief tornado. Showers and storms will roll through ahead of a cold front that will cool down our temperatures overnight and into Tuesday into the mid-60’s. Highs on Tuesday will reach up into the mid-60’s, but clouds will stick around as well as a 40 percent chance of rain.
MOBILE, AL
NBCMontana

Sunny weekend weather ahead

MISSOULA, Mont. — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Gallatin and Madison Counties from 3PM until noon Saturday. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 6 inches in northerly upslope favored regions. This snow will create slick roadways in Southwestern Montana as the snow will melt...
MISSOULA, MT
KEYT

Sunny skies and mild temperatures for this week

An offshore flow pattern will develop beneath building high pressure aloft today. A warming and drying trend will establish through Wednesday with periods of gusty Santa Ana winds. High temperatures will be back above normal in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 30s and 40s. A cooling trend is expected for Thursday and Friday, then offshore flow will reestablish for next weekend.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Fox11online.com

A very warm Wednesday before snow chances later this week

(WLUK) -- Very warm weather is expected today and above average temperatures continue into St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a high of 62. Wind will be southwest at 10 to 20 mph. How are you enjoying the warm March day? Share...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI

Weather Now: Monday will be Milder; Mild Week Ahead

We have a warming trend ahead! Sunday’s highs were in the 30s, but every day this week is expected to be 50 or higher in the afternoon. Expect a blend of clouds and stars overnight with lows in the low 30s, so it won’t be as cold. Monday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy