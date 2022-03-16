A mild & sunny week before a chance for weekend showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! We had another warm day today with temperatures topping out around the upper-70’s. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the mid-60’s, but with that moist air still in place, some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours. Make sure to be careful on the roadways heading to work tomorrow morning. Rain chances will be low to start the day tomorrow, but they will increase into the evening hours. Clouds will continue to build into the area throughout the day, but temperatures should still reach around 80 degrees for our highs. A marginal risk, or a level 1 out of 5 risk for some severe storms are possible in some of our northwest counties. The main threat will be some gusty winds and possibly a brief tornado. Showers and storms will roll through ahead of a cold front that will cool down our temperatures overnight and into Tuesday into the mid-60’s. Highs on Tuesday will reach up into the mid-60’s, but clouds will stick around as well as a 40 percent chance of rain.

