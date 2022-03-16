Harmon scores 19 to carry Oregon over Utah St. 83-72 in NIT

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
The No. 14 seed Montana State University men's basketball team has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament following a 97-62 loss to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the first round on Friday. The game marked Montana State's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 26 years. From the beginning...
Earlier this week, Dana Altman said he was going to find out quickly if his team wanted to play for the “O” on their chest now after their NCAA tournament hoops were dashed. Tuesday evening, Oregon’s players took it upon themselves to answer that question in a profound...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Caleb Lohner had a career-high 20 points as BYU easily defeated Long Beach State 93-72 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night. Lohner made 9 of 11 shots. Gideon George had 16 points for BYU (23-10). Alex Barcello added 14 points and Fousseyni Traore...
BYU baseball defeated rival Utah 10-3 at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Home runs by catcher Collin Reuter in the second inning and right fielder Cole Gambill in the third set the tempo early for the Cougars, who collected 12 hits on the night. “We really...
DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
Bobcat Men's Basketball had their first NCAA Tournament interviews and practice on Thursday morning at Viejas Arena. The 14th seeded Cats tip off against three seed, Texas Tech, on Friday morning at 11:45 MT.
NORMAN, Okla. — Umoja Gibson had 28 points as Oklahoma topped Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night. Jordan Goldwire had 15 points, eight assists and three blocks for Oklahoma (19-15). Isiaih Mosley had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-11)....
A prodigious offense flexed its muscle Wednesday afternoon at Goss Stadium, mashing 15 hits and scoring 13 runs, thumping its way to a decisive victory. But it wasn’t fifth-ranked Oregon State. The Grand Canyon Antelopes battered Beavers pitching in the finale of a two-game series, handing OSU its most...
