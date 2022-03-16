LSU Baseball holds on vs Tulane, 7-5

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Baseball team defeated the Tulane Green Wave, 7-5, on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will begin SEC play this weekend as they take on Texas A&M in a three game series that starts on Friday, March 18 at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The winning pitcher for LSU was Eric Reyzelman who improved to 1-0 on the season.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)

