LSU Baseball holds on vs Tulane, 7-5
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Baseball team defeated the Tulane Green Wave, 7-5, on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field.
The Tigers will begin SEC play this weekend as they take on Texas A&M in a three game series that starts on Friday, March 18 at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
The winning pitcher for LSU was Eric Reyzelman who improved to 1-0 on the season.
