HS BOYS SOCCER: MHS beats Frenship to end season on high note

Freddie Lopez 1/12/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The Midland High boys soccer team may not be going to the playoffs, but the Bulldogs closed their season with a statement win on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs scored three goals in the second half to rally past Wolfforth Frenship, 4-2, at Grande Communications Stadium.

Midland High finishes the season at 7-9-3 overall and 5-6-1 with 11 points to finish fifth in the district.

Frenship (15-3-3, 7-2-3, 17 points), which had a shot at a share of the district title going into Tuesday’s action, will be the No. 2 seed out of 2-6A as Legacy won the outright district title.

The win for MHS was very satisfying as the Bulldogs were finally able to put the ball into the back of the net a little bit better against the talented Tigers.

“These past couple of weeks, we changed a few things up just to try to get something going,” MHS coach Jason Bush said. “I think it helped us out a lot. Tonight, we knew weren’t in the playoffs, but we were playing for each other, especially the seniors and trying to get them a win before the season’s over.”

Senior Federico Lopez closed out his high school career on a high note with a pair of goals, including one that came 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the match to give MHS an early 1-0 lead.

“The season wasn’t the best, but I thought it was still pretty good for my senior year,” Lopez said. “As much as the seniors wanted to carry on the legacy from last year, I’m glad we were just able to end it with a win. Go Dawgs forever.”

Frenship took the momentum later in the first half when it got a couple of quick goals from Jon Olivares and Jeremiah Adams less than one minute apart to take a 2-1 lead at intermission.

But then MHS tied it at 2-all at the 26:12 mark of the second half when Lopez scored his second goal of the night on a penalty kick.

“I always want to get as many goals as I can,” Lopez said. “Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it doesn’t. I just wanted this, especially my last game. I just want to keep it going in my career.”

That goal from Lopez might have given the Bulldogs a big spark as they would take over the match in the final 20 minutes. Daniel Nunez gave the Rebels the lead for good with his goal with 17:08 remaining. Then Hector Lujan scored with 6:07 left to seal it for the Bulldogs. MHS had a chance at another goal but had a penalty kick attempt blocked.

“At halftime, I told them that our record and our final standing in district doesn’t show what kind of a team we are,” said Bush, reflecting on the season. “I think we’re one of the better teams in district but we struggled on the scoreboard all year and making some mistakes hurt us.”

2022 District 2-6A boys soccer standings

(overall records in parentheses)

Points (2-win; 1-tie)

W L T Pts .

xy-Legacy (14-3-6) 9 0 3 21

x-Frenship (15-3-3) 7 2 3 17

x-Odessa (9-6-5) 6 3 3 15

x-Permian (7-9-3) 5 4 3 13

Midland (7-9-3) 5 6 1 11

Abilene (4-11-4) 2 9 1 5

Central (1-14-5) 0 10 2 2

x-cliched playoff spot

y-clinched share of district title

Tuesday’s scores

Midland High 4, Wolfforth Frenship 2; Legacy 2, Odessa Permian 1; Abilene 1, San Angelo Central 1; Odessa High was open

END OF REGULAR SEASON