Ask the Medicare professional

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO