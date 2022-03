The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Wednesday!. Upsets were in the air on Wednesday night, and perhaps none was bigger than UT Arlington’s win over Oklahoma State. UTA hosted the Cowgirls and the Mavs took home the victory in quality fashion. A 2-run home run by Meagan Smith in the second inning proved to be all the Mavs needed, as Jessica Adams held OSU scoreless in a complete-game outing. OSU’s Brianna Evans hit a solo home run in the third inning and UTA scored an insurance run on a fielding error in the fourth, but Smith’s second-inning longball ultimately proved to be the deciding blow.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO