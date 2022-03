On October 28, 2021, Facebook rebranded itself as Meta and furthered the extent of the modern metaverse trend. Although it may seem like the Metaverse is a product of Meta’s endeavor, that’s not the case. Both are independent pieces in the internet’s evolution. What drives the actual concept of the Metaverse is that, in the future, the lines between the virtual world and the real world will be blurred. It will be further exasperated by decentralized finance platforms and cryptocurrencies, which incentivize replacing fiat currency. The ‘Metaverse space’ is worth over $47 billion.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO