Brighton woman awoke to find man standing above her bed during break-in

By Gwen Egan
 2 days ago

The woman was able to chase the intruder out of her home, as she yelled for her roommate to call 911.

Early Tuesday morning a woman in Brighton awoke to find a stranger standing over her, staring at her as she slept.

Boston Police received a call just around 4 a.m. of a breaking and entering in the area of 5 Bellvista Road. There were two previous incidents of a man lurking around the fire escapes of buildings near 1412 Commonwealth Avenue at around 11:55 p.m. of the previous night and around 6 Camelot Court in Brighton at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday as well.

The woman told NBC10 Boston the man was “just staring down at her” as she slept. The encounter apparently lasted no more than 10 seconds.

“He was surprised that I was awake,” she said.

She was then able to chase him out of her bedroom as she yelled for her roommate to call 911. The man then started speaking a language she didn’t understand.

After the incident, cigarette butts and a chair in front of her first-floor bedroom window were discovered. Her bedroom window didn’t have bars.

She described the stranger as a white man in his 20s or 30s around 150 pounds with a slight build standing at about 5’6″ wearing a dark fleece (possibly North Face brand) and dark wash jeans.

Police offered some tips for personal safety in a statement, including advice to rotate window blinds up towards the top of the window, to use safe locks, to get to know surrounding neighbors, and to be aware of surroundings.

Boston police said anyone with information is encouraged to call 617-343-4256 or if they wish to remain anonymous can provide information through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

