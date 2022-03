Evander Kane had a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers ended up with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night after having an early 3-0 advantage. “We got off to a perfect start, if you will,” Kane said. “We played the first five minutes in their end. They had no shots, we had three goals ... couldn’t draw it up any better than that. But we started to get away from what was making us successful.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO