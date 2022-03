It was only one game, but it was enough to show Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney that a center is needed by Monday’s 3 o’clock trade deadline. Captain and first-line center Patrice Bergeron missed Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on the road as he returned to Boston dealing with a re-emergence of an arm injury that is at risk for infection. He will miss at least Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets as well.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO