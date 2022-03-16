Another uphill climb for tax reform

ATLANTA (AP) – A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion has passed the state House. Republicans supporting House Bill 1437 on Wednesday said it simplifies the state’s tax system while providing relief. It would create a flat state income tax with a...
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to restore a pandemic-era tax break for small businesses and nonprofits as part of a massive spending bill taking shape, after Congress stripped the benefit away for the final months of 2021. But with the fast-moving fiscal 2022 omnibus package likely to...
Kentucky House and Senate Democrats want to legalize marijuana – and they’re not waiting on Republicans, who dominate the legislature, to back their effort. Meanwhile, a prominent Republican legislator says his bill that would legalize some forms of medical marijuana is much more likely to pass than Democrats’ far more liberal proposal.
(The Center Square) – House Republicans in Frankfort passed a bill Friday that pledges to overhaul Kentucky’s tax code, with the potential of eliminating the personal income tax. House Bill 8 passed by 67-23 vote with only one of the 25 Democrats in the House voting for the...
WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday passed a sprawling $1.5 trillion federal spending bill that includes a huge infusion of aid for war-torn Ukraine and money to keep the government funded through September, after jettisoning a package to fund President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 response effort.
The policy agenda by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., which calls for all Americans to pay income tax, is coming under increased scrutiny.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Republican lawmakers have revived a proposal to repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement that has drawn strong objections from major police organizations. The proposal was sidelined, last week, by Republican Senate leaders after a Senate committee approved an amendment that supporters complained gutted the bill. That action came after State...
Gov. Ron DeSantis could not have made his message more clear: “I will veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House. DOA,’’ he wrote Friday in a tweet delivered just minutes after legislators began final debate. But the message didn’t matter. The House...
On Monday, the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would codify the right to an abortion guaranteed in Roe v. Wade ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that could limit access to the procedure nationwide. The bill needed 60 votes to advance —...
Delegates passed a bill that would provide pay raises for state employees whose wage scales are defined by code. One aspect of that, a bigger raise for troopers across the state, was the focus of debate today in the House of Delegates. House Bill 531 passed the House on a...
In a vote in the nation’s capital largely along party lines, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 3967, the Honoring Our PACT Act by a total of 256 to 174. If made law, proponents say the bill would increase healthcare services and disability benefits for veterans suffering from exposure to toxic waste burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.
WASHINGTON — A massive spending bill for the fiscal year that began over five months ago is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk after the Senate cleared it for his signature late Thursday, putting an end to a frenzied stretch of negotiations in both chambers this week. In...
The map retained a majority of white voters in five of Louisiana's six congressional districts, despite Census data that show the state's Black population has increased to 33% since 2010.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There is consensus among legislative leaders that they want to provide some form of tax relief; however, that’s about where the agreement ends. The House and Senate are still at odds on details of a tax reform plan. The House is backing off some of its...
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Kat Cammack, the youngest Republican woman in Congress, has launched a new leadership political action committee aimed at electing more blue-collar conservatives to the House. Cammack, 34, will kick off her "American Grit" PAC Wednesday that will identify, fund and mentor conservative candidates that have non-traditional political backgrounds....
