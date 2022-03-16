ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

H.S. Girls Basketball: Novak's hot hand carries Tigers in 84-64 win

By BRETT R. CROSSLEY FOR THE NEWS-ITEM
Cover picture for the articleWINGATE — Ava Novak was challenged after Southern Columbia’s...

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals: Freedom, North Catholic advance to set up fourth showdown in state semifinals

It’s been a season of firsts for the Freedom Bulldogs. The Bulldogs made their first trip to the WPIAL championship game, which ended in a heartbreaking 48-43 loss to North Catholic. Now, after a thrilling 56-50 victory against District 6 champion River Valley (23-5) Tuesday night at Norwin, Freedom (21-5) is going to the state semifinals for the first time.
FREEDOM, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PIAA sets sites for Friday's state basketball semifinals

The PIAA will stage 12 semifinal basketball games Friday night, and two of the contests will be all-WPIAL matchups. The PIAA announced on Wednesday the sites for Friday’s semifinal games. In Class 5A boys, New Castle will play Gateway, 7 p.m. at Norwin. In Class 3A girls, North Catholic will play Freedom, 7 p.m. at North Hills. Those four teams are all from the WPIAL. The North Catholic-Freedom game is a rematch of the WPIAL title game.
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

State quarterfinal scores and highlights from Wednesday

Two more central PA schools advanced to the PIAA Final Four Wednesday as the Portage girls, and Williamsburg girls continue to be two of class 1A’s top school. Below are all the scores from the state quarterfinals. Semifinal matchups begin Friday. WEDNESDAY, March 16GIRLS BASKETBALLCLASS A Williamsburg 43, Faith Christian 27Portage 32, Union 27 -OTPortage […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe softball hopes old-school approach leads to playoff push

Bob Kovalcin is a throwback. He is as old-school as they come and darn proud of it. “I still have a flip- phone,” the Latrobe softball coach said with a grin. “I don’t even own a computer. Don’t need one.”. In addition to his pencil-and-paper stats,...
LATROBE, PA
