H.S. Girls Basketball: Novak's hot hand carries Tigers in 84-64 win

The PIAA will stage 12 semifinal basketball games Friday night, and two of the contests will be all-WPIAL matchups. The PIAA announced on Wednesday the sites for Friday’s semifinal games. In Class 5A boys, New Castle will play Gateway, 7 p.m. at Norwin. In Class 3A girls, North Catholic will play Freedom, 7 p.m. at North Hills. Those four teams are all from the WPIAL. The North Catholic-Freedom game is a rematch of the WPIAL title game.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO