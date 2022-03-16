H.S. Girls Basketball: Novak's hot hand carries Tigers in 84-64 win

It’s been a season of firsts for the Freedom Bulldogs. The Bulldogs made their first trip to the WPIAL championship game, which ended in a heartbreaking 48-43 loss to North Catholic. Now, after a thrilling 56-50 victory against District 6 champion River Valley (23-5) Tuesday night at Norwin, Freedom (21-5) is going to the state semifinals for the first time.
The PIAA will stage 12 semifinal basketball games Friday night, and two of the contests will be all-WPIAL matchups. The PIAA announced on Wednesday the sites for Friday’s semifinal games. In Class 5A boys, New Castle will play Gateway, 7 p.m. at Norwin. In Class 3A girls, North Catholic will play Freedom, 7 p.m. at North Hills. Those four teams are all from the WPIAL. The North Catholic-Freedom game is a rematch of the WPIAL title game.
John Kinnamon led Apollo-Ridge softball to four consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances, but this year he moved up the Kiskiminetas River a few miles to coach Kiski Area. Kinnamon is a Kiski Area graduate, and he’ll look to improve the softball program like he did when he was with the Vikings.
Inside of the Giant center on mat no. 5 the head referee–with his whistle in his mouth–struck his hand into the ground to signal the fall. Penns Valley’s 145 pounder Ty Watson–who had just collected the pin to move his record to 39-0–started of the PIAA AA championship tournament the best way imaginable.
10-year-old football prodigy Blaze Ingram is one of the fastest Pop Warner players you'll see. In this episode of "I Could Do That" presented by the Whistle, he proves just how fast he is while running through NFL Combine drills. You might recognize Ingram from a previous episode of "No...
Two more central PA schools advanced to the PIAA Final Four Wednesday as the Portage girls, and Williamsburg girls continue to be two of class 1A’s top school. Below are all the scores from the state quarterfinals. Semifinal matchups begin Friday. WEDNESDAY, March 16GIRLS BASKETBALLCLASS A Williamsburg 43, Faith Christian 27Portage 32, Union 27 -OTPortage […]
LEWISBURG — After taking the baton from Class 3A, the WPIAL swimmers from Class 2A were off and running Friday morning at the PIAA championships at Bucknell. In the first session, WPIAL boys competitors secured five top seeds for Friday evening’s championship finals. Indiana freshman Preston Kessler secured...
Bob Kovalcin is a throwback. He is as old-school as they come and darn proud of it. “I still have a flip- phone,” the Latrobe softball coach said with a grin. “I don’t even own a computer. Don’t need one.”. In addition to his pencil-and-paper stats,...
DANVILLE, Pa. — The Mt. Carmel Area girls basketball team avenged their loss in the district playoffs and beat South Williamsport 39-34 in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. With the win, the defending state champion Red Tornadoes advance back to the state semifinals, where they'll face their rivals from Southern Columbia.
For the second week in a row, there is a change at the top of the boys and girls Trib 10 power rankings, and the field of district teams still alive for state gold continues to dwindle. A pair of undefeated teams were knocked from their respective perches in the...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — After last year's two overtime thriller in the state playoffs, the Old Forge boys basketball team beat Lancaster Mennonite again this season, this time in regulation. The Blue Devils won the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal match-up 66-54.
