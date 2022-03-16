Area Culver’s restaurants raise over $38K to support Ukrainian relief efforts

People in the Miami Valley lined up to show support for those in Ukraine.

The Culver’s in Troy and Sidney are donating all of Tuesday’s profits to an organization helping feed Ukrainians.

The owner told News Center 7 this was personal—raising money for people stripped of each one of life’s comforts.

“When we watch everything that’s going on and we think about those refugees right now, just having a good meal, just the luxuries that we’re used to in the states right now, they don’t have that,” said Derek Potts, owner of the two Culver’s locations.

Potts can’t serve Ukrainians from Troy or Sidney, but he is still trying to give them a meal.

Tuesday, he donated all sales to World Central Kitchen, an organization helping feed Ukrainians.

“Anything that we can do to help make, give them a little comfort, anything that we can do, and even though it’s just a drop in the bucket, that little bit will hopefully make a difference,” Potts said.

A difference Potts’ step mother, Yuliya appreciates. She’s from Ukraine.

“I just wanted to thank the city of troy for this wonderful support. I’m so touched that everyone came out to support Ukraine,” Yuliya said.

A world away from her home country, but still feeling the home town love from people in the Miami Valley.

“We saw it as just an opportunity to do whatever we can to help those refugees of Ukraine, and those people in Ukraine right now,” Potts said.

Culver’s in Troy and Sidney brought in more than $38,000 Tuesday, plus an additional $4,000 in donations, from more than 2,200 customers.

