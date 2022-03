Witnessing Augusta National in person is wondrous for all the things that don’t readily come across on television. The hills are steeper, the holes broader. The turf is so firm and uniform, you pluck blades to test if it’s real. The black waters of 11, 15 and 16 mirror the pines and sky, masking the electromagnetic pull that hums beneath, and eyebrows raise at the impossibly static order of such a large swath of nature.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO