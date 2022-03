Monday was the final day for candidates to file in order to make it on the June 28 primary ballot in Illinois. There were no major surprises as the window closed, with no big names mounting a last-minute challenge to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. With Petersburg’s Jesse Sullivan getting his petitions in before the 5 p.m. deadline, all five of the high-profile Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for governor have filed to run in what’s expected to be a contentious race.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO