Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield added fuel to the speculation that his time with the franchise is coming to an end with a letter of thanks addressed to the city of Cleveland earlier this week. With the Browns reportedly in the market for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield could ultimately find himself somewhere else for the 2022 season, and league insider Aaron Wilson listed the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts as potential landing spots for the former No. 1 overall pick.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO