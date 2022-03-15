Rockland's defense has the girls basketball team moving on to the Division 3 state final

QUINCY — If the old adage of defense wins championships is true, then the Rockland High girls basketball team should be feeling pretty confident about Friday’s matchup in the Division 3 state championship against St. Mary’s of Lynn.

The No. 4 Bulldogs (21-3) were downright dominant on the defensive end on Tuesday in a 48-22 win over top-seeded Medway (21-4). Rockland held the Mustangs to just 2 points in the second quarter and 3 in the fourth.

“They bought into our defensive concepts,” said Rockland coach Diana Newcomb. “To be able to do that in a state semifinal game was just absolutely incredible.”

Rockland’s defense was solid in the first quarter, and the Bulldogs led 9-7 after one. In the second quarter, Medway only mustered an Anna Longval layup with 1:30 left in the half. Rockland outscored the Mustangs 17-2 during that frame to take a 26-9 lead into the break.

The Mustang offense showed brief signs of life in the third quarter with a pair of mini 4-0 runs, but Medway never cut the deficit to less than 13 points.

“We knew we needed to lock in on defense, that was the most important thing,” said Rockland senior captain Julia Elie.

In Friday’s state final at Tsongas Arena in Lowell (time TBD), the Bulldogs will have a chance for some revenge. No. 2 St. Mary’s (24-3) ended Rockland’s season in the Div. 3 state semifinals at the TD Garden in 2020. Days later, the state final was cancelled, so the Spartans shared the state with Hoosac Valley.

“(It’s) especially exciting,” said Elie. “I wouldn’t want to play anyone else.”

“I think it’s going to be a really great game and I can’t wait to play them,” said junior captain Sydney Blaney. “They’re a great team.”

Elie was at the center of Rockland’s lockdown 2-3 zone. She finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks (all of which were game-highs). Her length and mobility playing under the basket in the zone affected almost every Mustang shot at the rim.

“Julia is an amazing player, an amazing person, and she’s been working towards this for her whole life and I think it shows on the court,” said Blaney of Elie.

With Julia Elie patrolling the paint, the likes of Maddie Murphy, Maggie Elie, Charlie Kelleher, Blaney and Maddie Heremenau didn’t allowed Medway to convert a 3-pointer all game. Amy Johnston and Shannon Mejia were the top scorers for the Mustangs, topping out at 6 points apiece.

Blaney’s big day

Blaney played a solid two-way game for the Bulldogs and was a poised presence. She finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

“She was the definition of steady tonight and I think that showed at the foul line,” said Newcomb. “She was dog tired, she was absolutely exhausted, but she uses her mental part of the game as much as she does her physical part. I would put the ball in her hands at any point in the game.”

Blaney converted all 7 of her free-throw chances, including 5 in the first half in front of the Medway faithful.

“I was always taught from a young age, ‘Why are they called free throws?’ It’s because they’re free,” said Blaney. “I just try to get in the mindset, relax, take a deep breath and finish.”

Blaney was a starter as a freshman during Rockland’s playoff run in 2020, but served as more of a role player next to stars Julia and Caroline Elie plus Hannah Wyllie. Hannah Murphy, then a senior captain, was also an Enterprise All-Scholastic.

“I just have to give it up to my team,” said Blaney. “They’re the best people I’ve ever met in my life. We do everything as a team, we’re one unit and I really think that showed tonight.”

Hermenau gets hot

Rockland stuck with a six-girl rotation for much of the game and Hermenau came up big as the lone player off the bench. She scored 7 points and earned high praise from her fellow Bulldogs.

“Worst comes to worst, get it in Maddie’s hands and she’s going to go to the hoop and she’s going to score,” said Blaney.

“She was huge, she was absolutely huge,” said Newcomb. “Obviously we had a short bench again today. She comes in and she gives you a spark. She’s all over the court, sometimes you don’t know what’s going to happen when she’s near the ball, or not near the ball for that matter, but she plays hard and she gets deflections all over the place.”

“She gave us exactly what we needed,” said Julia Elie. “We needed someone to come off this bench and give us energy and give us focus and that’s exactly what she did.”

Sophomore Maggie Elie finished with 4 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists while serving as Rockland’s floor general.

Was this expected?

In 2020, the Bulldogs had a loaded senior class (plus a budding sophomore star in Julia Elie; she turned out to be an all right player) and big aspirations.

This group had a couple pieces from that team, but had really only played during a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season (Rockland finished 9-4 and lost in the South Shore League Cup semifinals).

“I would have been surprised (if you told me we’d be in the state final at the beginning of the season),” said Newcomb. “Our first half of the year, I don’t think we executed in games the way that I thought we should. I knew that we had enough time to get there and I hoped that our consistency at practice would get us there because I knew that they had it in them. I had to try to get it out of them so that they could see it, so that they could believe in themselves and believe in each other.”

So what’s been the key to success? For one, the Bulldogs play team defense and move the ball on offense.

“Our ball movement, our teamwork is everything,” said Julia Elie. "It’s the reason we won that game. Our chemistry on the court is so good. Our teamwork is so good, we know we’re always going to make the extra pass.

“There’s no selfish basketball.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that’s gotten this much out what we have with our 10-women roster,” said Newcomb. “It’s not like we’re going 15 deep with scholarship players locking in in our gym every single day.”

Effort is never a question for any Rockland team.

“We’ve got hard-nosed kids that know their role and really have stepped up,” said Newcomb. "I think they’ve played above where they thought that they even were.

“They’re smart, they’re coachable, they listen and they’ve bought in.”