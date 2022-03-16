Lady Conchs hold top spot in 4A, seventh overall in state, prep for another quality opponent

Chalk up two more wins last week for the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

On Friday, March 11, the Key West High School softball team won 14-0 over Marathon High School at The Back Yard.

The biggest victory of the weekend was on Saturday, March 12, with a 4-3 defeat of 2021 Class 4A state semifinalist Westminster Christian at their house.

Although the Lady Conchs did not have their best defensive game, with four errors, the Warriors could not overcome the pitching of starter Miesha Hernandez and reliever Chloe Gilday.

The wins boosted the Lady Conchs’ record to 8-0 to maintain their No. 1 spot in their class.

Last week, the Conchs were ranked No. 13 in the state of Florida, but moved up in the standings to No. 7 per MaxPreps.com.

In the polls Tuesday, the Lady Conchs fell back to No. 9 because of strength of schedule against Marathon.

Key West does not have a game until Saturday, March 19, at which time they will host Pembroke Pines Charter at The Back Yard. Although Pines has a 1-5 record, it is not indicative of the level of teams they have played. Three of the losses were to perennial state contenders; Park Vista, Oxbridge Academy and Coral Springs Charter.

Conchs coach Jason Garcia said they split with Westminster in 2021.

“That’s a team that beat us last year, and we walked them off in the second game. We faced the same pitcher, basically the same team,” said Garcia about Westminster. “Conditions were not great. It was blowing about 35 miles per hour up there. We hit some hard balls, but they were not going to travel out with that wind. Defensively, we played poorly. All their runs were not earned because Mimi pitched well and Chloe pitched well. We also didn’t hit the ball with runners in scoring position late in the game. But you’ve got to tip your hat to their pitcher, she threw the ball well. If we want to compete for a state championship, we’ve got to get those runs in.”

On Friday against Marathon, Ty Marie Cervantes pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts and Marina Goins allowed a hit but no runs in the last two innings of relief.

Isabella Perez drove in four runs on two hits, Montunique Van Staden singled three times, Yahaira Williams and Edwards each singled home a run and with base hits were Nevaeh Arnold, Cervantes singled home three runs as Emily Bracher and Goins each singled.

For the Lady Dolphins, senior Carla Bacallao singled to break up the no-hit bid. Fellow senior Kayla Sipes went the distance, allowed 11 hits and walked seven.

“Marathon is a young group of girls. They played hard every play. I think they have a very bright future if they stay together and practice,” Garcia said.

In their victory against the Warriors, Madison Gonzalez singled twice, Goins doubled home a run and Williams also slugged a two-bagger. Hernandez singled home a run and with a base hit was Isabella Perez and Cervantes.

“We had a big double by Marina Goins and a throwing error at the plate that scored another run,” said Garcia. “Mimi tweaked her hip, so we had to take her out. She was doing fine; she gave up a seeing-eye single that gave up in the fourth inning for two runs. Other than that, she threw the ball and Chloe did what she needed to do. Chloe is very polished for a young girl and knows how to handle pressure.”

Garcia said Pembroke Pines has a pair of pitchers they have seen in the past.

“Pines have lost to some top teams. They have a young team with the same two pitchers from last year. We look for a tough game against them. We know what to expect to them, we play them a lot in the off-season. We just have to line up, play our best game defensively and offensively and hope it works out for us.”

