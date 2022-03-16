ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Andrea Lopez-McNenney, Coral Shores

Q: When did you start participating in those sports?

A: Since I was in fourth grade, so about 8 or 9 years old.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I tried track a little bit, but I’ve always just loved the water, and my parents thought swimming would be a good match for me.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Two hours every day, no off days.

Q: Is that year-round?

A: Yup.

Q: Would you have it any other way?

A: Umm, no. We do have break at Christmas time and holidays, but overall, no, I don’t have any breaks and I like it that way.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: There is no offseason.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: They are equal.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I think I’m creative, I have that mentality. I see things differently, and I like photography.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Being independent and being able to rely on yourself. If you want to overcome an obstacle, you will know how to.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Bring my GPA up as high as I can and place in regionals for swimming.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Be successful, happy and healthy.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Going to regionals every year, since my freshman year. It’s always so much fun, with most of the seniors in their final meet. It’s always been a fun experience.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My parents and my family. Every time I go to a swim meet, in Miami, they come to the meet.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Don’t overthink it. It will be fine.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Just keep swimming. There’s two different meaning to it for me, but really to keep fighting.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: It’s going to be sad, but I’ll be happy no matter which way it ends.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Majorca, Spain has always been a dream of mine to visit because it looks so pretty and the food sounds good there too.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I do photography and videography.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Sleep, definitely not getting enough sleep, because I get home, then go straight to practice and then do my homework afterwards until 12 in the morning and then going to bed to do it all again.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do?

A: Sleep.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: UM, UCF, and FSU.

Q: If you have an opportunity to swim for a college program, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: No, probably not. I know, from relatives, that it’s really hard to balance everything and it’s very rigorous, and I want to focus on other things after high school, so swimming won’t be a priority in college.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: That the reefs are pretty.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Chicken Marsala from my dad.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Something in business. I want to do something entrepreneurial or, if I’m not interested in that, maybe marketing or creative.

