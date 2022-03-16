Hurricanes open season unbeaten in five straight

“It’s not that we are producing runs, we are manufacturing them,” according to Coral Shores softball coach Lesa Bonee, but after touching home 75 times through the first five games of the season, all victories for the Hurricanes, the coach expressed she is pleased with the production of her program so far this season.

“Our hitting needs to get better, but I’m very proud of where we are right now,” said Bonee. “I didn’t expect us to start like this.”

Not only has Coral Shores outscored its opponents 75-16 during the first five contests of the campaign, all five games have ended via the FHSAA mercy rule, opening the season with a 17-0 victory against LaSalle, followed by 12-2 wins against both Ferguson and Homestead, defeating Carrolton School of the Sacred Heart, 17-7, and, on Friday, topping Southridge, 17-2.

Earning all five of those victories on the mound for the Hurricanes has been senior Maddie Langley, who has struck out 47 and walked just five, while surrendering 13 hits.

“Madie has done a great job in the circle,” said Bonee. “She’s pitching better than she ever has pitched. Her freshman year, she shared time with her older sister, Anna Langely, in the circle, then her sophomore year we were cut short with COIVD and last year we struggled behind her, but this year, she’s hitting her spots and giving us ground balls when we need them and we are making the plays.”

The coach further that the team’s “bread and butter” is Langley pitching on defense and baserunning on offense.

“We manufacture a lot of runs,” said Bonee. “When we can get on base, we score, because we really make things happen. We are playing more small ball than we have in the past because we don’t have the power.”

The team’s hits leader this season is also Langley, as she has collected 14 hits, including blasting two home runs and a pair of doubles on Friday in the victory against Southridge.

“She’s just on fire and in her senior year, playing great,” said Bonee.

Kailee Reinoso is also off to a hot start at the plate, with eight hits and an .857 average, while Desi Brito has seven hit to go with a .759 batting average.

“We really haven’t hit the ball as well as we could have but the pitching we have been facing has not been that great, so we really have tried to be patient,” said Bonee. “Our pitch selection has not been great, but we have been getting on base and making things happen. If that’s what’s working that’s what’s working.”

The coach explained she is willing to play small ball for the rest of the season, closing out the first half of the campaign on Tuesday, March 15, at South Dade — who the coach expected to be a good test, as they are a free swing team — and on Thursday, March 17, taking on Somerset South Homestead, which is a conference opponent.

“The second half of the season will be tougher for us,” said Bonee, noting they have SLAM twice, plus will be competing in the Orange Bowl Classic. “The mistakes we have been making, are our own, and we can only get better.”

